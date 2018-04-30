Pence to visit Mexico-California border with caravan of asylum-seekers nearby

Vice President Mike Pence is visiting the Calexico border wall Monday where he will receive a briefing on the construction of the barrier, get a tour and deliver remarks to Customs and Border Patrol employees.

The construction Pence will visit is a reconstruction project to replace the original wall which was built in the 1990s and is not part of the new border project that President Donald Trump wants, although he did seem to conflate the two in a tweet last month, tweeting pictures of the Calexico project.

Great briefing this afternoon on the start of our Southern Border WALL! pic.twitter.com/pmCNoxxlkH — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018

The original Calexico border wall was built in the 1990s out of recycled scraps of metal and old landing mat, CBP said in a statement in February, when work on the replacement began.

About 120 miles west of Imperial, Calif., where Pence is visiting, a caravan of upwards of 100 people from Central America seeking asylum in the United States were on the Mexican side of the border, outside a port of entry in San Diego.

As of Monday morning, none of the travelers had been processed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. On Sunday evening, Border Patrol commissioner Kevin McAleenan released a statement saying that the San Ysidro port of entry had "reached capacity."

President Trump has been openly critical of the caravan, most recently mentioning it during his rally on Saturday night in Michigan.

"Are you watching that mess that's going on right now with the caravan coming up? Are you watching this and our laws are so weak, they're, so pathetic," he said.

The Vice President is expected to deliver his remarks around 2:30 p.m. ET.

