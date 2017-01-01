President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose with President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the White House in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Inaugural attendees move through demonstrators attempting to block people entering a security checkpoint, Jan. 20, 2017, ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington. Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama greet President-elect Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. Evan Vucci/AP Photo

Crowds gather on the Washington Mall between the US Capitol and the Washington Momument about two hours before Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. Shawn Thew/EPA

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrives for a church service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017, on Donald Trump's inauguration day. Alex Brandon/AP Photo

Members of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir in the seats on the West Front of the US Capitol several hours before Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. Jim Scalzo/EPA

Dawn breaks behind the Capitol Dome as last minute preparations continue for swearing in of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. Patrick Semansky/AP Photo