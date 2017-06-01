Pittsburgh mayor vows to honor Paris climate accord after Trump invokes city in speech

Jun 1, 2017, 5:48 PM ET

Pittsburgh's mayor took to Twitter to reinforce his city's commitment to the Paris climate agreement after President Donald Trump made reference to the city while announcing his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the accord Thursday.

As he made the announcement at the White House today, Trump said, "I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris."

In a series of tweets shortly afterward, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto hit back at Trump, saying the city will stick to the accord and pointing out that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton actually received 80 percent of the vote in Pittsburgh.

"Pittsburgh stands with the world & will follow Paris Agreement," Peduto wrote, including Clinton's Twitter handle in the tweet.

Peduto vowed on behalf of the city to maintain the obligations set forth in the agreement.

Trump withdrawing US from Paris climate agreement but open to returning

What to know about the Paris Agreement, possible US withdrawal

Trump likely to withdraw US from Paris climate accord, senior WH official says

Peduto added that it's "now up to cities to lead."

Trump said from the White House's Rose Garden that he would be open to joining a new agreement that includes terms "that are fair to the United States."

“So we are getting out but we are starting to negotiate and we’ll see if we can make a deal that’s fair," Trump said.