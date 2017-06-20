President Trump called the death of Otto Warmbier, an American student freed from North Korea, a "disgrace" Tuesday.

"I think it's a disgrace what happened to Otto," Trump told reporters at the White House during a meeting with Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko, adding that Warmbier should have been brought home sooner.

Many other politicians and public figures also expressed dismay and outrage.

Warmbier, 22, died just days after he was returned home, after 17 months of detainment in North Korea. Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center examined him last week upon his return to Ohio and reported that he had severe brain damage and was in a state of unresponsive wakefulness.

"It is our sad duty to report that our son, Otto Warmbier, has completed his journey home. Surrounded by his loving family, Otto died," his parents, Fred and Cindy Warmbier, wrote Monday.

"Unfortunately, the awful torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans ensured that no other outcome was possible."

The Warmbiers added that they are "at peace" and "at home."

Many politicians and public figures have responded to the Warmbiers' announcement, offering their sympathies and condemning the actions of North Korea.

President Trump offered his "deepest" condolences to the family and condemned the "brutality" of the North Korean regime Monday. In comments at the start of a meeting with top tech CEOs.

"A lot of bad things happened, but at least we got him home to be with his parents," Trump said. "It's a brutal regime, and we'll be able to handle it."

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in an interview with CBS News on Tuesday, "This had happened while Mr. Warmbier was in the detention of North Korean authorities ... We cannot know for sure that North Korea killed Mr. Warmbier, but I believe it is quite clear that they have a heavy responsibility in the process that led to Mr. Warmbier's death."

Rep. Ed Royce, R-Calif., took a different approach to the news, calling for a tourist travel ban to North Korea.

"Travel propaganda lures far too many people to North Korea," Royce said. "The United States should ban tourist travel to North Korea."

Reactions from other officials came quickly. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement that the U.S. holds North Korea accountable for Warmbier's "unjust imprisonment."

Vice President Mike Pence

Karen & I are so saddened to hear this. We're praying for Otto's family tonight. A tragic example of North Korea's disregard for human life.

Sen. John McCain

Saddened by death of Otto Warmbier, tortured & murdered by #NorthKorea - US should not tolerate such hostile action

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi

Deeply saddened to hear of Otto Warmbier's passing just days after returning home. May his family find strength & comfort in this dark time.

Sen. Marco Rubio

Otto Warmbier should never have been in jail for tearing down a stupid banner. And he most certainly should not have been murdered for it.

The University of Virginia, which Otto Warmbier attended and from which he would have graduated this May, issued a statement Monday.

"It is with great sadness that we learned of Otto's passing this afternoon," University of Virginia President Teresa Sullivan wrote. "Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with his family and friends during what has been an incredibly difficult time. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him."

Ohio Gov. John Kasich

Gov. John Kasich on the passing of Otto Warmbier:

More details: https://t.co/O58kfBhR8T pic.twitter.com/X63cBvjiLx — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) June 19, 2017

Virginia Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam