President Donald Trump vowed this morning to launch "a major investigation" into alleged voter fraud, without providing much detail.

"I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and..." Trump tweeted today before adding in a second tweet, "even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures!”

Trump offered no further information on what the investigation would entail.

The president and his administration are repeating the unsubstantiated assertion that millions of people illegally cast votes in the 2016 presidential election, a claim Trump first made after the election without giving evidence.

Trump asserted in late-November that there had been "serious" voter fraud in three states. But officials there said there was no evidence to that effect, and the authors of studies that a Trump spokesman cited as evidence disputed the characterization.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday afternoon that Trump "does believe that" millions of illegal ballots were cast in the presidential election, citing "studies and information" that were presented to him as the basis of this belief. Spicer said at the time, "maybe we will" investigate the alleged fraud.

ABC News' Lauren Pearle and Ryan Struyk contributed to this report.