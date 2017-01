Hours before Donald Trump takes office as the 45th president of the United States, his senior adviser Kellyanne Conway today said the president-elect aims to unify the nation with his inaugural address.

"This is a beautifully written, powerfully delivered speech," Conway said on ABC News’ "Good Morning America" today. "Donald Trump didn't divide the country, but he has a wonderful opportunity to start to heal and unify the country."

This is a breaking-news story. Check back for updates.