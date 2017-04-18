Former President George H.W. Bush is currently hospitalized in Houston after a "mild case of pneumonia" but is "doing fine," his spokesman said late Tuesday afternoon.

According to a statement from Bush's office, he "was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest," and doctors treated him for pneumonia, which "has been resolved."

"President Bush is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength," the statement concludes.

The stay is the second time this year that Bush, 92, the 41st president, has been hospitalized. In January, he missed the inauguration of Donald Trump because of a 12-day hospitalization for shortness of breath and pneumonia. During that stay, his wife, Barbara Bush, was also hospitalized for bronchitis.

In its statement, Bush's office noted that he "is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength."