Former President George H.W. Bush will remain under observation at Houston Methodist Hospital as he recovers from a "mild case of pneumonia," his spokesman said this morning.

"Although he will not be discharged today, he is already looking forward to going home to Mrs. Bush, who has been constantly by his side," the spokesman said in a statement.

According to a statement Tuesday from Bush's office, he "was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest," and doctors treated him for pneumonia, which "has been resolved."

The stay is the second time this year that Bush, 92, the 41st president, has been hospitalized. In January, he missed the inauguration of Donald Trump because of a 12-day hospitalization for shortness of breath and pneumonia. During that stay, his wife, Barbara Bush, was also hospitalized for bronchitis.

In today's statement, Bush's office noted that "Mr. Bush had a good night’s rest, and his spirits are high."