President Obama Beats President-Elect Trump in Gallup's Annual Most Admired Man Poll

The results are in! For the ninth year in a row, Americans are most likely to name President Barack Obama as the man they most admire, according to Gallup's annual poll.

Obama, who was named most admired man by 22 percent of respondents, edged out President-elect Donald Trump for the honor. Trump came in second at 15 percent.

For the 15th consecutive year, and a record 21st time overall, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was named most admired woman. Since her first win in 1993, Clinton has topped the list every year with three exceptions: in 1995 and 1996 when she finished behind Mother Theresa, and in 2001 when she finished behind then-first lady Laura Bush.

Since the most admired man poll’s launch in 1946, the sitting president has been named most admired man 58 times. Of the exceptions, two were president-elects defeating the sitting president: Obama over then-President George W. Bush in 2008 and Dwight Eisenhower over then-President Harry Truman in 1952.

Eisenhower is the current record holder of the honor, having been named most admired man 12 times.

Behind Obama and Trump in this year's poll are Pope Francis, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Rev. Billy Graham, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Dalai Lama, Bill Clinton and Bill Gates in a tie for sixth place. Vice President-elect Mike Pence rounded out the top 10.

First lady Michelle Obama finished second in the most admired woman poll, with 8 percent of respondents naming her as most admired woman.

The women rounding out the top 10 are German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Queen Elizabeth, Malala Yousafzai, Condoleezza Rice, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Sarah Palin.

Eleanor Roosevelt has the second-most first place finishes among women, having been named most admired woman 13 times.