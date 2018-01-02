Former President Barack Obama hasn't let go of some of the traditions he adopted in the White House.

One of them is sharing his favorite books and songs from the previous year, 2017 highlights he released this time on New Year's Eve.

Some of the singers -- Jay-Z, Chance the Rapper and Bruce Springsteen -- are no strangers to Obama, having all either worked with him or raised money for the former president in the past.

Kendrick Lamar, Andra Day, Mavis Staples, French Montana, Harry Styles and Camila Cabello are also among the included artists.

As for his reading list, Obama included Amor Towles' "A Gentleman in Moscow," with the author responding to the news on Twitter, calling it "a humbler" to make the list and writing, "what a way to start the new year."

What a way to start the New Year. https://t.co/lYhPFfnd9t — amor towles (@amortowles) December 31, 2017

Elizabeth Strout, whose book "Anything is Possible,” was included on the list, wrote she was "delighted" by the news.

Delighted to find ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE on Barack Obama's 'best books read' list for 2017! https://t.co/DqTT47U1ja — Elizabeth Strout (@LizStrout) January 1, 2018

Several of the books he selected touch on economic hardship in America, like "Janesville: An American Story" by Washington Post reporter Amy Goldstein, and "Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City" by Matthew Desmond.

The list also includes a short story collection by James McBride and a memoir by the late Cory Taylor.

And showing that he hasn't left all interest in the presidency behind, he listed biographer Ron Chernow's latest tome, "Grant."

Obama posted the list of 12 books and 22 songs on his verified Facebook account.

Take a look at the whole list below.

Obama's list of the best books he read in 2017:

“The Power” by Naomi Alderman

“Grant” by Ron Chernow

“Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City” by Matthew Desmond

“Janesville: An American Story” by Amy Goldstein

“Exit West” by Mohsin Hamid

“Five-Carat Soul” by James McBride

“Anything Is Possible” by Elizabeth Strout

“Dying: A Memoir” by Cory Taylor

“A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles

“Sing, Unburied, Sing” by Jesmyn Ward

*Bonus for hoops fans: “Coach Wooden and Me” by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and “Basketball (and Other Things)” by Shea Serrano

And his favorite songs from 2017:

“Mi Gente” by J Balvin & Willy William

“Havana” by Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug)

“Blessed” by Daniel Caesar

“The Joke” by Brandi Carlile

“First World Problems” by Chance The Rapper (feat. Daniel Caesar)

“Rise Up” by Andra Day

“Wild Thoughts” by DJ Khaled (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)

“Family Feud” by Jay-Z (feat. Beyoncé)

“Humble” by Kendrick Lamar

“La Dame et Ses Valises” by Les Amazones d’Afrique (feat. Nneka)

“Unforgettable” by French Montana (feat. Swae Lee)

“The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness” by The National

“Chanel” by Frank Ocean

“Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man

“Butterfly Effect” by Travis Scott

“Matter of Time” by Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings

“Little Bit” by Mavis Staples

“Millionaire” by Chris Stapleton

“Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles

“Broken Clocks” by SZA

“Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix)” by U2

*Bonus: “Born in the U.S.A.” by Bruce Springsteen (not out yet, but the blues version in his Broadway show is the best!)