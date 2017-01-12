President Obama surprised Vice President Joe Biden with the nation’s highest civilian honor – the Presidential Medal of Freedom – at a tribute event at the White House this afternoon.

The event and the award were kept secret from the vice president until he walked into the State Dining Room and found an audience filled with his family, the president’s family, and colleagues from throughout his career.

The vice president was very emotional throughout the event, wiping away tears as soon as the president began telling those in attendance that Biden is “the finest vice president” in U.S. history.

“As one of his longtime colleagues in the Senate who used to be a Republican once said, if you can’t admire Joe Biden as a person you’ve got a problem,” Obama said. “So Joe, for your faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country, and for your lifetime of service that will endure the generations…for the final time in president, I’m pleased to award the nation’s highest civilian honor, the presidential medal of freedom.”

The president also joked that “this also gives the internet one last chance to talk about our bromance.”

A clearly surprised Biden turned around in shock following the president's surprise announcement and was overcome with emotion as the announcer read aloud his qualifications.

In his own remarks, Biden struggled at times to finish sentences as he choked back tears.

“Mr. President, I’m indebted to you, I’m indebted to your friendship, I’m indebted to your family,” Biden said.

“This is a remarkable man,” Biden said of Obama. “And I just hope that the asterisk in history that is attached to my name when they talk about this presidency is that I can say I was part of the journey of a remarkable man who did remarkable things for this country.”