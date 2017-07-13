President Donald Trump arrived in Paris early Thursday morning ahead of a Bastille Day celebration where he will be the guest of honor.

The president arrived with First Lady Melania Trump at Paris Orly Airport at around 2:45 a.m. ET.

He is scheduled to attend a private luncheon with military leaders Thursday morning where he is expected to greet military and embassy personnel.

The president is also slated to meet with French President Emmanuel Macronon later on Thursday and will attend a Bastille Day parade on Friday where he will be the guest of honor.

The two leaders are expected to discuss counterterrorism as well as potential solutions to the crisis in Syria.

They are scheduled to hold a joint press conference later in the day.