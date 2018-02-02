President Trump authorizes release of controversial GOP memo with no redactions

President Donald Trump has declassified the GOP memo and approves of its release by the House Intelligence Committee without redactions, a White House official tells ABC News.

The White House has transmitted the president's opinion to the committee in a letter this morning, the official said.

A House Intelligence committee source said the release of the memo is "imminent" and will be posted on the committee's website later today.

A spokesman for Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., has not responded to request for comment.

During a pool spray in the Oval Office, Trump told reporters that he had in fact declassified the memo and sent it over to Congress for release.

"I think it's a disgrace," he said of the alleged political bias at the FBI and Justice Department the memo is said to reveal.

"A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves," he said.

No comment yet from the Justice Department or the FBI which had lobbied the administration against release of the classified, Republican-drafted document citing "grave concerns."

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.