President Trump calls opioid crisis 'national emergency'

President Donald Trump today called the nation's ongoing opioid crisis a "serious problem" and announced plans to formally declare it a "national emergency."

"The opioid crisis is an emergency and I'm saying right now it's an emergency. It's a national emergency. We're going to spend a lot of time, a lot of effort and a lot of money on the opioid crisis," he told reporters at his golf club in New Jersey, where he is on a 17-day working vacation.

"We're going to draw it up and we're going to make it a national emergency," he said.

He added: "There's never been anything like what's happened to this country over the last four or five years. I have to say this in all fairness, this is a worldwide problem, not just a United States problem. This is happening worldwide. But this is a national emergency and we are drawing documents now to so attest."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.