While he was meeting with the president of Romania in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump called the United Kingdom election results of a hung Parliament "surprising."

The U.K. national election ended early this morning with no party claiming an outright majority of seats.

Theresa May, leader of the Conservative Party, will remain prime minister and plans on forming a minority government with the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland.

The U.K. election results are a setback to May and the Conservative Party ahead of the start of Brexit negotiations in 10 days.

"This government will guide the country through the crucial Brexit talks that begin in just 10 days and deliver on the will of the British people by taking the United Kingdom out of the European Union," May said in remarks this morning outside 10 Downing Street.

Trump has been supportive of the U.K.'s referendum vote to leave the European Union, calling it as a "good thing" in an interview with the British newspaper The Times in January.