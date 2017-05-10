President Trump defends Comey's firing, attacks Democrats on Twitter

May 10, 2017, 9:41 AM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump shakes hands with James Comey, director of the FBI, during areception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., Jan. 22, 2017.PlayAndrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The morning after the surprise firing of FBI Director James Comey, President Trump took to Twitter to defend the move and attack Democrats for criticizing his decision.

The president also took a direct swipe at Connecticut Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who in a series of morning interviews, called the firing a "defiance of rule of law and common sense" and declared that the nation is facing a "looming constitutional crisis."

The president tweeted that Comey will be replaced with "someone who will do a far better job" and restore "the spirit and prestige of the FBI.” He wrote that he will eventually be thanked for making the decision to fire the FBI director.

The White House has pointed to Comey's handling of the Clinton email investigation last year as the reason for his firing. However, Comey's removal comes after he testified on Capitol Hill last week that the bureau continues to pursue possible collusion between Russia and high-ranking members of the Trump campaign.