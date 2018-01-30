President Trump delivers his first State of the Union address

President Donald Trump makes the annual presidential trip today up Pennsylvania Avenue to address Congress in his first State of the Union address.

White House officials have teased the speech as an opportunity for the president to tout his administration's accomplishments over the past year.

The president has told his staff he wants his speech to be "positive and uplifting," and for months Trump has passed along notes and ideas to his team, according to a White House official. Senior Policy Advisor Stephen Miller, White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter, National Security Advisory H.R. McMaster, and Economic Advisor Gary Cohn were part of the team of advisers who helped write the speech.