President Trump filed for an extension on his 2016 tax return

President Donald Trump has filed for an extension on his 2016 tax returns, a White House official tells ABC News.

Filing an extension with the Internal Revenue Service gives people an extra six months to file their taxes, so Trump will now have until Oct. 18 to file his returns.

The White House has already dismissed the notion of making any of Trump's past tax returns public, claiming without providing evidence that he still remains under audit by the IRS -- which still wouldn't prohibit him from making any returns public.

Trump was the first candidate in recent history not to release any tax returns during his campaign for the nation's highest office. The move has raised questions about his net worth, his sources of income and how much Trump has paid in taxes over the last four decades.

Trump paid between about $72,000 in federal income taxes from 1975 to 1977 and paid nothing in 1978 and 1979, according to New Jersey gambling regulators. He also did not pay any income tax in 1995, according to The New York Times. He paid $38 million in taxes in 2005, according to the White House.

The president said during the campaign that he would release his tax returns after the audit was finished.