President Trump is hammering the Justice Department over a lack of an investigation into Democrats and isn't ruling out firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions if the department doesn't take action against Hillary Clinton.

"I don't know," Trump told ABC's Jonathan Karl when asked if the president would fire Sessions if the DOJ doesn't pursue action against Clinton. "I'm really not involved with the Justice Department. I'd like to let it run itself. But honestly they should be looking at the Democrats. They should be looking at Podesta and all of that dishonesty."

He went on, "They should be looking at a lot of things and a lot of people are disappointed in the Justice Department, including me."

In a series of tweets Friday morning, Trump expressed his frustration with the Department of Justice for not investigating Clinton and the Democrats - another attempt to flip the script on the Russia investigation.

Everybody is asking why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn't looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

....People are angry. At some point the Justice Department, and the FBI, must do what is right and proper. The American public deserves it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

The real story on Collusion is in Donna B's new book. Crooked Hillary bought the DNC & then stole the Democratic Primary from Crazy Bernie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

Special counsel Robert Mueller is leading an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. Earlier this week, former campaign chair Paul Manafort and his longtime associate Rick Gates were indicted on 12 counts, including conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, unregistered agent of a foreign principal, false and misleading FARA statements, false statements, and seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts.

The special counsel also announced that low-level campaign aide George Papadopoulos, who was in contact with Russian operatives claiming to have "dirt" on Clinton, pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents about his contacts.

Over the past few weeks, the president has tried to shift the focus of the Russia investigation to the Democrats following reports the Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee funded Fusion GPS research that led to the salacious dossier claiming ties between Trump and Russia.

The president is also highlighting a recent revelation from former DNC chair Donna Brazile, who alleges Clinton had an unethical funding agreement with the DNC before any primary votes were cast that allowed her campaign to have control over the committee's messaging and major spending decisions.

Bernie Sanders supporters have every right to be apoplectic of the complete theft of the Dem primary by Crooked Hillary! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017