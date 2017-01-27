President Trump said today that he would allow his secretary of defense to "override" him when it comes to making decisions about the use of torture.

Trump has been vocal about how he believes that torture works, while Gen. James Mattis, Trump's recently confirmed secretary of defense, has told Trump that he does not believe that it works.

Trump's latest comments came during his joint news conference today with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the White House.

"I don't necessarily agree [with Mattis], but I would tell you that he will override because I'm giving him that power," Trump said. "He is an expert. He is highly respected. He is the general's general. Got through the Senate very, very quickly, which in this country is not easy."

This isn't the first time Trump has commented on the issue of torture in recent days.

During his interview with ABC News' David Muir at the White House on Wednesday, Trump said that neither Mattis, his new secretary of defense, nor Mike Pompeo, his new CIA head, believe torture is effective, and that he will ultimately rely on their decisions.

"As far as I'm concerned, we have to fight fire with fire. Now, with that being said I'm going with General Mattis. I'm going with my secretary because I think Pompeo's gonna be phenomenal. I'm gonna go with what they say," Trump told Muir.