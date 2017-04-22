President Trump to hold rally in Pennsylvania on night of White House Correspondents Dinner

Apr 22, 2017, 2:26 PM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, March 15, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Mark Humphrey/AP Photo
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, March 15, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

President Trump, who previously announced that he would not be attending the White House Correspondents Dinner next Saturday night, said today that he will instead hold a rally for supporters that night in Pennsylvania.

The president announced the rally in a tweet on Saturday.

The rally will take place at 7:30 p.m. the Pennsylvania Farm Show complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

In addition to the president's absence at the correspondents dinner, no members of the White House staff are planning to attend either.