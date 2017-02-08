President Trump: I Get 4-5 Hours of Sleep

Feb 8, 2017, 2:56 AM ET
PHOTO: Donald Trump in an interview with Fox News Bill OReilly on "The OReilly Factor," which aired February 7, 2017.Fox News
Donald Trump in an interview with Fox News' Bill O'Reilly on "The O'Reilly Factor," which aired February 7, 2017.

Is President Donald Trump the nation's workaholic in chief?

Judging by his sleeping habits, he may have a rightful claim to that title.

"I am working long hours, long hours, and right up till 12:00 a.m. or 1:00 a.m.," Trump, 70, told Fox News' Bill O'Reilly during an interview on "The O'Reilly Factor" that aired Tuesday night.

He told the host of "The O'Reilly Factor" that he wakes up at 5 a.m., meaning he gets between four and five hours of sleep -- far less than the seven to nine hours of sleep the Mayo Clinc recommends.

And always the multitasker, Trump says of his breakfast routine, "While I eat, I read the papers, I see what's going on television."

Not missing an opportunity to slam the media, Trump adds of his TV viewing, "I take a look, I see the lies .... I call it you know, fake news ... The level of dishonesty, where they will take a story that should be good, I know good from bad. They will take something that should be a good story -- in fact sometimes I say this is going to be nice to read, I say 'whoa.' And they will purposely totally change it. It's fake news.