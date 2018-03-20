President Trump said Tuesday that he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin to congratulate him on his recent election victory and said that the two would likely get together in the not too distant future to discuss what he called "the arms race," Ukraine, Syria, and North Korea.

"We had a very good call,' Trump said.

He added that the arms race "is getting out of control. We will never allow anybody to have anything close to what we have."

