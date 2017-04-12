President Trump on NATO: 'It's no longer obsolete'

Apr 12, 2017, 4:22 PM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg hold a joint news conference in the East Room at the White House in Washington, April 12, 2017.PlayJonathan Ernst/Reuters
WATCH President Trump on NATO: 'It's no longer obsolete'

President Donald Trump reversed course on his view of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Wednesday, saying the organization is "no longer obsolete" after months of bashing the defense alliance as no longer relevant during his campaign.

"I said it was obsolete. It's no longer obsolete," Trump said in a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House.

"The secretary general and I had a productive discussion about what more NATO can do in the fight against terrorism," Trump said. "I complained about that a long time ago, and they made a change and now they do fight terrorism."