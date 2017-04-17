President Donald Trump weighed in on the tense situation with North Korea on the sidelines of the annual White House Easter egg roll today.

When asked for his message to North Korea following Sunday's failed missile launch, Trump responded, "They gotta behave."

Later, when ABC News pressed Trump on his next move on the Korean peninsula, the president said, "You'll see."

Vice President Mike Pence and his family were in South Korea over the weekend, where they visited the border in the demilitarized zone.