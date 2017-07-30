Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price would not concede that President Trump intends to let "Obamacare implode," despite Trump's promise to do just that.

"The president’s passion about this is that he understands that this system may be working for Washington. It may be working for insurance companies. But it’s not working for patients. And that’s where his passion is," Price told ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz in an interview on "This Week" Sunday.

"That’s why he keeps coming back to this and saying, 'Look, Senate, do your job. Congress, do your job. You said for seven years that you’re -- that you were going to repeal and replace Obamacare. Now get to work and get it done.'"

After the Senate failed to pass its "skinny" Obamacare repeal measure early Friday morning, President Trump tweeted "3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let Obamacare implode, then deal. Watch!"

Raddatz asked Price, "This week, he said he was going to let it implode. Is that what he’s going to do?"

“No,” the health secretary said.

“I think, again, the fact -- that punctuates the concern that he has about getting this moved in the right direction," he said.