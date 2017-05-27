President Trump's campaign rally for June 1 in Iowa is postponed

A campaign rally with President Trump on June 1 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has been postponed “due to an unforeseen change in President Trump’s schedule,” according to the Trump campaign team.

“Stay tuned for information on a rescheduled date early next week. Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused,” an email sent from the Trump campaign read. “President Trump will see you in Iowa very soon.”

Since taking office in January, Trump has held rallies in Melbourne, Florida, and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. His rally in Harrisburg marked his 100th day in office and was held the same evening as the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington, D.C.

The president enjoys appearing before large crowds of supporters.

“Life is a campaign,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One before his rally in Florida. “Making our country great again is a campaign."