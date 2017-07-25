President Donald Trump went back into campaign mode at a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, this evening.

He started by running through "what an amazing few days it's been," listing a number of public events he has held in the past week, including addressing a Boy Scout Jamboree on Monday and the procedural health care vote passage today in the Senate.

"We have spent the entire week celebrating with the hard-working American men and women who are making us make America great again," Trump said.

"I'm here to cut through the fake news filter and to speak straight to the American people," he said.

At points, he appeared to enjoy the chanting crowds, which called out frequent campaign maxims like "drain the swamp," "lock her up," and "build the wall" at various points.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

"Don't even think about it -- we will build the wall," he said in response to one of the chants.

"Is there any place that's more fun, more exciting, and safer than a Trump rally?" he asked.