President Trump Signs Executive Orders at Pentagon

President Trump today made his first trip to the Pentagon as commander in chief and signed two executive orders related to national security.

The first focused on what Trump described as a “great rebuilding” of the military and the second is designed to implement the president's campaign promise for "extreme vetting."

"I’m establishing new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America. We don’t want them here," Trump said. "We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people."

Of the action to rebuild the military, the president said the United States will add new ships, planes and other resources.