President Trump Signs Executive Order 'Minimizing the Economic Burden' of Obamacare

Jan 20, 2017, 7:59 PM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump hands Chief of Staff Reince Priebus an executive order that directs agencies to ease the burden of Obamacare, after signing it in the Oval Office in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017.Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
Sitting at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office for the first time, President Donald Trump signed an executive order "minimizing the economic burden" of Obamacare, and signed commissions for Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Secretary for Homeland Security John Kelly.

Standing at Trump's side was Vice President Mike Pence, senior adviser Jared Kushner, and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

Priebus laid out the executive order on Trump's desk stating it is "minimizing the economic burden of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act pending repeal."

Further details were not immediately available on the Obamacare action.