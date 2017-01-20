Sitting at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office for the first time, President Donald Trump signed an executive order "minimizing the economic burden" of Obamacare, and signed commissions for Secretary of Defense James Mattis and Secretary for Homeland Security John Kelly.

Standing at Trump's side was Vice President Mike Pence, senior adviser Jared Kushner, and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

Priebus laid out the executive order on Trump's desk stating it is "minimizing the economic burden of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act pending repeal."

Signing documents to allow Mattis and Kelly to be sworn into Cabinet and an executive order on #Obamacare. https://t.co/zg3WP9w8xC pic.twitter.com/OMOGLTkCDA — President Trump (@POTUS) January 21, 2017

Further details were not immediately available on the Obamacare action.