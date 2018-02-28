Trump calls for raising minimum age to buy all guns to 21

President Trump again called for raising the minimum legal age to purchase all guns to age 21 during a meeting with lawmakers on guns and school safety Wednesday, while suggesting that those who are staying silent on the topic are "afraid" to come up against the NRA.

"I'm going to give it a lot of consideration," Trump said. "People aren't bringing it up because they're afraid to bring it up. You can't buy a handgun at 18, 19 or 20. You have to wait until you're 21. You could buy the weapon used in this horrible shooting at 18. You are going to decide - the people in this room pretty much - are going to decide. I would give very serious thought to it."

While noting the NRA's opposition to proposals to raise the minimum age to purchase firearms, the president made the case that raising the minimum age is common sense.

"The NRA is opposed to it and I'm a fan of the NRA. No bigger fan. I'm a big fan of the NRA. These are great people. Great patriots. They love our country but that doesn't mean we have to agree on everything," Trump said. "It doesn't make sense that I have to wait till I'm 21 to get a handgun but I can get this."

The president also vowed to ban bump stocks through executive action, telling the lawmakers that the rapid-fire devices are "gone."

"I'm going to write that out. We can do that by executive order," the president said, noting that "the lawyers" are working on the language.

Last week, Trump said he ordered the Justice Department to take move to ban the rapid-fire devices that were used in the Las Vegas massacre last year. Bump stocks were not used in the Parkland shooting.

