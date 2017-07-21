President Donald Trump's legal team is disputing reports that the president or others in the White House are discussing the prospect of using presidential pardons.

The Washington Post reported this morning that Trump was asking people on his team about the extent of his ability as president to pardon people in relation to the special counsel's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with members of the Trump campaign.

"Pardons are not being discussed and are not on the table,” Jay Sekulow a member of President Trump’s legal team, told ABC News.