The seven environmental activists who climbed a 270-foot construction crane just blocks away from the White House Wednesday -- and unfurled a banner that read "Resist" in protest of President Donald Trump -- have been taken into custody and arrested, police said.

"Due to the extreme danger of the situation, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) monitored the situation until the protesters descended from the crane at 10:04 pm," the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. "At that time, seven individuals were detained and taken into custody. These individuals are charged with Second Degree Burglary, Unlawful Entry, and Destruction of Property."

The environmental group Greenpeace USA tweeted that the protesters -- who occupied the crane for 14 hours -- were members of the organization. "The 7 Greenpeace climbers that deployed a massive "RESIST" banner above the White House are heading down from the crane #ResistOften," the group tweeted Wednesday evening. It also posted a video, saying the the event was intended to "send a message to Trump."

Greenpeace activists are finally descending the crane after spending the entire day on top pic.twitter.com/zmIdFwGGhA — Tom Roussey (@tomrousseyABC7) January 26, 2017

The police statement said the protesters "illegally obtained access to a construction site by breaking the locks."

They were arrested on the scene and are facing charges of second-degree burglary, unlawful entry and destruction of property.

"MPD respects everyone’s right to protest, however, today’s actions are extremely dangerous and unlawful," police said. "Multiple government resources were tied up, and streets were blocked while first responders attempted to safely address this matter."