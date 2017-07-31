Reactions to Anthony Scaramucci's White House departure

In the hours following Anthony Scaramucci’s abrupt resignation from his post, legislators, officials and celebrities are speaking out about the New Yorker’s short-lived, yet highly-publicized, stint as White House communications director.

Scaramucci’s departure comes just days after former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Press Secretary Sean Spicer left the Trump administration. Monday morning, retired Marine Corps general John Kelly was sworn in as Priebus’ replacement.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle took to Twitter to acknowledge the 11-day White House career of the former Wall Street financier.

The White House posted a statement, stressing that Scaramucci “felt it was best to give Kelly a clean slate” and the “ability to build his own team,” wishing him all the best. The statement’s use of the term “clean slate” uses the same language Spicer used during his resignation.

Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida praised the decision, which comes just hours into Kelly’s tenure.

General Kelly is 1 for 1. Let's keep it going. — Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) July 31, 2017

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., subtly jabbed Scaramucci about his time at the White House, stressing “a grateful nation” would say “has it really only been 11 days?!?”

Thank you Anthony @Scaramucci for your service. I speak for a grateful nation when I say “has it really only been 11 days?!?” https://t.co/78ZEWLYrjC — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 31, 2017

Rep. Justin Amash, R-Michigan, seemingly expressed indifference with regard to the resignation, simply tweeting:

Frm. Rep. John Dingell, D-Michigan, snarkily compared Trump’s White House activities to those of previous administrations.

Truman installed a bowling alley. Carter tried solar panels. Trump is fully invested in a revolving door. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) July 31, 2017

Democratic Representative Ted Lieu of California used the resignation to point fingers at the president’s son-in-law, who is thought to be a driving influence behind Scaramucci’s hiring.

Jared Kushner pushed to get Mr. Scaramucci as WH Communications Director. His removal shows Kushner's advice has repeatedly been really bad. https://t.co/ZVgBsNGKAW — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 31, 2017

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter mocked the former communications director's short White House career, and noted she’s just 11 days short of his tenure.

BIG DAY FOR ME! I served in the Trump administration only 11 days less than Anthony Scaramucci. https://t.co/8gCaEqsSdT — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 31, 2017

Television host Andy Cohen took the matter lightly, likening the events of the White House to Bravo’s popular reality TV series “The Real Housewives”:

Please tweet me your questions for the Real Housewives of the White House Reunion. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) July 31, 2017

David Axelrod, senior adviser to former president Barack Obama, expressed his shock at Scaramucci’s brief stay at the White House.