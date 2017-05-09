Reactions to FBI Director James Comey's firing range from approval to suspicion

May 9, 2017, 7:13 PM ET
PHOTO: FBI Director James Comey makes a statement, on Hillary Clintons server contained classified information, at FBI Headquarters in Washington, July 5, 2016. PlayCliff Owen/AP Photo
WATCH FBI Director removed amidst investigation into Russian interference in 2016 Presidential election

Following President Donald Trump's firing Tuesday of FBI Director James Comey, a number of political figures spoke out, with reactions spanning the spectrum, from approval to suspicion.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina

"I know this was a difficult decision for all concerned. I appreciate Director Comey’s service to our nation in a variety of roles. Given the recent controversies surrounding the director, I believe a fresh start will serve the FBI and the nation well. I encourage the President to select the most qualified professional available who will serve our nation’s interests."

Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-California

"President Trump called me at 5:30 p.m. and indicated he would be removing Director Comey, saying the FBI needed a change. The next FBI director must be strong and independent and will receive a fair hearing in the Judiciary Committee."

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Maryland

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia

Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-South Carolina

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-New York

John Podesta, former Clinton campaign chair

Robby Mook, former Clinton campaign manager