Following President Donald Trump's firing Tuesday of FBI Director James Comey, a number of political figures spoke out, with reactions spanning the spectrum, from approval to suspicion.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina

"I know this was a difficult decision for all concerned. I appreciate Director Comey’s service to our nation in a variety of roles. Given the recent controversies surrounding the director, I believe a fresh start will serve the FBI and the nation well. I encourage the President to select the most qualified professional available who will serve our nation’s interests."

Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-California

"President Trump called me at 5:30 p.m. and indicated he would be removing Director Comey, saying the FBI needed a change. The next FBI director must be strong and independent and will receive a fair hearing in the Judiciary Committee."

Firing of #Comey compromises investigation of White House ties to Russians – no doubt now special prosecutor is necessary. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) May 9, 2017

Firing Comey has the foul stench of an attempt to stop an ongoing investigation into collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians. — Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) May 9, 2017

Comey should be immediately called to testify in an open hearing about the status of Russia/Trump investigation at the time he was fired. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) May 9, 2017

Trump firing Comey shows how frightened the Admin is over Russia investigation — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) May 9, 2017

Comey firing recommended by Sessions. I thought he had recused himself from Russia investigation! — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) May 9, 2017

Comey firing part of a growing pattern by White House to cover-up the truth — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) May 9, 2017

Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-South Carolina

Statement on FBI Director Comey ? pic.twitter.com/vB822Nw5OR — Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) May 9, 2017

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas

The firing of FBI Director Jim Comey at this time by Donald Trump is obviously very suspicious. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) May 9, 2017

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-New York

POTUS just fired FBI Director leading Trump/RussianHacking criminal investigation. Coverup? — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) May 9, 2017

What is Trump hiding from American people? We need independent special counsel. NOW. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) May 9, 2017

John Podesta, former Clinton campaign chair

@realDonaldTrump Didn't you know you're supposed to wait til Saturday night to massacre people investigating you? https://t.co/dQpgWsR6ND — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) May 9, 2017

Robby Mook, former Clinton campaign manager