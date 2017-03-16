Read the full White House budget blueprint

Mar 16, 2017, 9:26 AM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trumps first proposed budget, released by the Office of Management and Budget, is photographed in Washington, March 15, 2017. PlayJon Elswick/AP Photo
The Office of Management and Budget has released its blueprint for the 2018 budget: "America First: A Budget Blueprint to Make America Great Again."

The proposed budget slashes funding for the State Department and Environmental Protection Agency and calls for a 10 percent increase in defense spending.

The president's budget director, Mick Mulvaney, told reporters Wednesday: “We wrote it using the president's own words. We went through his speeches, we went the articles that have been written about his policies...and we turned those policies into numbers."

