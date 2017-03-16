Read the full White House budget blueprint

The Office of Management and Budget has released its blueprint for the 2018 budget: "America First: A Budget Blueprint to Make America Great Again."

The proposed budget slashes funding for the State Department and Environmental Protection Agency and calls for a 10 percent increase in defense spending.

The president's budget director, Mick Mulvaney, told reporters Wednesday: “We wrote it using the president's own words. We went through his speeches, we went the articles that have been written about his policies...and we turned those policies into numbers."

Read the full White House budget proposal.