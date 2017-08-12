Repairs, renovations and upgrades: Inside the White House facelift

Aug 12, 2017, 1:25 AM ET
PHOTO: The Roosevelt Room in the the West Wing of the White House is undergoing renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Washington. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
The Roosevelt Room in the the West Wing of the White House is undergoing renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Washington.

The White House is getting ready for its close-up.

While President Trump is in New Jersey on a working vacation, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is a hotbed of activity, with tradespeople buzzing around working a major facelift.

PHOTO: Workers measure and cut new carpeting in the driveway outside the West Wing during rennovation work at the White House August 11, 2017 in Washington, DC.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Workers measure and cut new carpeting in the driveway outside the West Wing during rennovation work at the White House August 11, 2017 in Washington, DC.

PHOTO: A worker carries scaffolding outside the West Wing during rennovation work at the White House August 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
A worker carries scaffolding outside the West Wing during rennovation work at the White House August 11, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Workmen install new carpet in the West Wing of the White House in Washington,, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, as it undergoes renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)The Associated Press
Workmen install new carpet in the West Wing of the White House in Washington,, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, as it undergoes renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Oval Office and other working quarters of the West Wing have been cleared of furniture while crews work on upgrades, including to the 27-year-old heating and air conditioning system.

Leaks are also being fixed, the South Portico steps are being repaired, the Navy mess kitchen and West Wing lower lobby are being renovated, and the IT system is being upgraded.

PHOTO: Workers repair the South Portico steps, part of a large rennovation project at the White House August 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Workers repair the South Portico steps, part of a large rennovation project at the White House August 11, 2017 in Washington, DC.

The hardwood floor of the Oval Office is resurfaced as the West Wing of the White House in Washington undergoes renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott ApplThe Associated Press
The hardwood floor of the Oval Office is resurfaced as the West Wing of the White House in Washington undergoes renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Appl

A sign in the Palm Room of the White House in Washington alerts visitors as the West Wing is undergoing renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)The Associated Press
A sign in the Palm Room of the White House in Washington alerts visitors as the West Wing is undergoing renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The renovations are so thorough that West Wing staffers who are not with Trump in the Garden State have been temporarily relocated to an office building next to the White House.

PHOTO: Furniture and materials from the White House are stored in temporary containers outside the West Wing while remodeling work continues August 11, 2017 in Washington, DC.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Furniture and materials from the White House are stored in temporary containers outside the West Wing while remodeling work continues August 11, 2017 in Washington, DC.

PHOTO: Cranes are seen infront of the south front of the White House as it undergoes renovations on August 9, 2017 in Washington, DC. MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
Cranes are seen infront of the south front of the White House as it undergoes renovations on August 9, 2017 in Washington, DC.