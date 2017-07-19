Report: Trump says he would not have hired Sessions given recusal

President Donald Trump criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia probe in a lengthy interview with The New York Times Wednesday.

"Sessions should have never recused himself and if he was going to recuse himself he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else," Trump told the Times.

He added: "If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, ‘Thanks, Jeff, but I’m not going to take you.’ It’s extremely unfair -- and that’s a mild word -- to the president.”

The investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election -- and any possible ties to the Trump campaign -- was a central focus of the interview, with the president repeating past assertions that he is not personally being scrutinized.

“I don’t think we’re under investigation,” he said. “I’m not under investigation. For what? I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Sessions did not immediately comment on the interview.