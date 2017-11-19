Republican Sen. Susan Collins: 'I want to see changes' in Senate tax bill

A key moderate Senate Republican said the Senate’s tax bill needs revisions before it is put to a vote.

"I want to see changes in that bill, and I think there will be changes," Sen. Susan Collins of Maine told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" Sunday.

She said one problem with the bill is the inclusion of a provision that would repeal the Affordable Care Act’s mandate that most people have health insurance.

Collins called that provision "the biggest mistake" in the tax act. "I hope it will be dropped," she said.

The Senate Finance Committee last week approved the Senate GOP leadership's tax-cut bill, their vote coming after the GOP-led House passed its version of a $1.5 trillion overhaul of business and personal taxes.

Republican congressional leaders want to get tax-cut legislation to the president to sign before Christmas.