Republicans react to Handel's 'great' Georgia win

Jun 21, 2017, 12:24 AM ET
Republican Karen Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff on Tuesday in Georgia's special election for its sixth congressional seat, making history as the first GOP Congresswoman to ever be elected in the state.

Fellow Republicans were quick to comment on the result, congratulating Handel for winning what became the most expensive House race in history.

President Donald Trump:

"Congratulations to Karen Handel on her big win in Georgia 6th. Fantastic job, we are all very proud of you," Trump tweeted.

House Speaker Paul Ryan:

"Congratulations to Karen Handel on a hard-earned and well-deserved victory. Democrats from coast to coast threw everything they had at this race, and Karen would not be defeated," a statement from Ryan's office read. "The people of Georgia’s 6th Congressional District are the big winners tonight because they have elected a representative who is going to tirelessly fight for them and their interests."

Vice President Mike Pence:

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal:

Eric Trump:

Rep. Robert Aderholt:

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant:

Sen. Orrin Hatch: