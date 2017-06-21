Republicans react to Handel's 'great' Georgia win

Republican Karen Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff on Tuesday in Georgia's special election for its sixth congressional seat, making history as the first GOP Congresswoman to ever be elected in the state.

Fellow Republicans were quick to comment on the result, congratulating Handel for winning what became the most expensive House race in history.

President Donald Trump:

"Congratulations to Karen Handel on her big win in Georgia 6th. Fantastic job, we are all very proud of you," Trump tweeted.

House Speaker Paul Ryan:

"Congratulations to Karen Handel on a hard-earned and well-deserved victory. Democrats from coast to coast threw everything they had at this race, and Karen would not be defeated," a statement from Ryan's office read. "The people of Georgia’s 6th Congressional District are the big winners tonight because they have elected a representative who is going to tirelessly fight for them and their interests."

Vice President Mike Pence:

Congrats Karen Handel! Great campaign & great victory! With @realDonaldTrump in the White House & you in Congress, we will #MAGA! ???? https://t.co/bytT6YFb1x — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) June 21, 2017

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal:

Congratulations to my friend @karenhandel on a race well run. She's a solid conservative who will be a steadfast voice for GA in DC. #gapol — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) June 21, 2017

Eric Trump:

Once again, we are reminded that excessive money can't make up for bad candidates. Congratulations Karen on a great victory. https://t.co/u0LnNl4yaI — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 21, 2017

Rep. Robert Aderholt:

Congratulations to Karen Handel for winning the Georgia special election. I look forward to working with her in Congress. — Rep. Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) June 21, 2017

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant:

Republicans win big tonight in congressional elections. TRUMP STRONG. — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) June 21, 2017

Sen. Orrin Hatch: