Rosie O'Donnell Gives Her Twitter Avatar a Steve Bannon Makeover

Rosie O'Donnell has given herself quite a makeover.

The actress and former talk show host, 54, took her social media-driven campaign to play Steve Bannon on "Saturday Night Live" to new heights Thursday night, replacing her Twitter avatar with an image that lit up the Twittersphere: Her face on his head.

Twitter/@Rosie

O'Donnell, a vocal critic of President Donald Trump's administration, first expressed her interest in the role Monday night in a series of tweets after one of her 961,000 Twitter followers asked if she would be interested in playing the president's chief strategist -- who "SNL" has so far portrayed as the Grim Reaper.

"I am here to serve," O'Donnell wrote. "Alec [Baldwin] has Trump - Melissa [McCarthy] has [White House press secretary Sean] Spice[r] - I would need a few days to prepare - so if called - I will be ready."

And in another tweet, she wrote, "available - if called I will serve !!!"

@calvininsf - i am here to serve - alec has trump - melissa has spice - i would need a few days to prepare - so if called - i will be ready — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

available - if called i will serve !!! https://t.co/LT84EJjfsw — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 7, 2017

Aside from her fans, O'Donnell's campaign to play Bannon has been well-received by her Hollywood peers. Following her avatar change Thursday, actor George Takei tweeted, "Oh, a thousand times, yes. If there is a God, please let this happen."

Oh, a thousand times, yes. If there is a God, please let this happen. @Rosie @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/X1YrzRpIv1 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 10, 2017

O'Donnell has been feuding with Trump since late 2006, when she criticized him on "The View." Since then, the two have traded insults on social media and in the press. And in September, when Hillary Clinton accused Trump of sexism during a debate, he responded in part by bashing O'Donnell.

"Somebody who's been very vicious to me, Rosie O'Donnell, I said very tough things to her, and I think everybody would agree that she deserves it and nobody feels sorry for her,” he said.

Alec Baldwin, who has played Trump on "SNL" since last year, is slated to host the show this week. Reps for O'Donnell and "SNL" have not yet responded to ABC News' request for comment about O'Donnell's possible appearance.