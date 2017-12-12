Roy Moore's wife: 'One of our attorneys is a Jew'

Kayla Moore, the wife of Alabama Senate GOP candidate Roy Moore, refuted accusations that her husband holds anti-Semitic views and accused the media of slandering him.

“The fake news –- they paint him a different picture, their picture. So let me tell him who he is,” Kayla Moore said while introducing her husband at a campaign rally in Midland City, Alabama Monday night.

Moore then launched into a defense of her husband’s character, arguing that he doesn't hold any negative views of Jewish people, women or African Americans.

“Fake news would tell you that we don’t care for Jews,” Kayla Moore said. “I tell you all this because I’ve seen it all so I just want to set the record straight while they’re here.”

“One of our attorneys is a Jew,” Kayla Moore added. “We have very close friends that are Jewish and rabbis and we also fellowship with them.”

Moore also told the crowd that they “have many friends that are black and we also fellowship with them in church and in our home.”

Republican candidate Roy Moore faces off against Democratic candidate Doug Jones in the Alabama special election today to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ vacant U.S. Senate seat.

Your Voice, Your Vote: ABC News will have live coverage of the Alabama special election on Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on abcnews.com, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and the ABC News app.