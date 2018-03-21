Rubio outraged over deputy found sleeping at site of Parkland high school shooting

Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, is expressing outrage over a report that a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy was caught sleeping on duty at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where one of the deadliest school shootings in American history happened last month.

“Of all the schools in America, you would think this would be the safest one right now. This is so outrageous it’s almost impossible to believe,” Rubio said in a statement Tuesday.

The statement was posted to Rubio's web site shortly after The Huffington Post first reported BSO Deputy Moises Carotti was found sleeping in his patrol car outside the school's northwest building.

The Broward Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC News that Carotti was first found by a student, who then notified a BSO sergeant patrolling the interior of the school.

Thom Baur/Reuters

Just thirty minutes before, shooter Nikolas Cruz's brother Zachary was arrested by Broward deputies for trespassing on school property. Three other students were also arrested in separate, unrelated incidents; two for carrying knives on school property, and one for posting threats to social media, according to the sheriff's office.

Carotti will be suspended without pay pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation, the sheriff's office said.