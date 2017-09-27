Russian internet trolls are trying to stoke the controversy in the U.S. over NFL players kneeling during the national anthem by using opposing hashtags such as #TakeAKnee and #BoycottNFL, a Senate Homeland Security Committee member said today.

"We watched even this weekend, the Russians and their troll farms, and their internet folks, start hash-tagging out 'take a knee' and also hash-tagging out 'Boycott NFL,'" Sen. James Lankford of (R-Oklahoma) said at a hearing where FBI Director Christopher Wray testified about some of his agency's work. “They're trying to push divisiveness in the country. We've continued to be able to see that, we will see that again in our election time."