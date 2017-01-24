Ryan Invites Trump to Address Joint Session of Congress

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan has invited President Trump to address a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Ryan made the announcement during a GOP leadership press conference this morning.

"With this unified Republican government, we have a unique opportunity to deliver results to the American people. And in the days and weeks, we look forward to laying out more of our agenda," said Ryan.

"To that end, I am inviting President Trump to address a joint session of Congress on Feb. 28. This will be an opportunity for the people and their representatives to hear directly from our new president about his vision and our shared agenda," the Wisconsin Republican said.

BREAKING NEWS ? I am inviting @POTUS Trump to address a joint session of Congress on February 28th. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 24, 2017

In 2009, President Obama also addressed a joint session of Congress, as is tradition for the incoming president.