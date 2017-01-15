Sen. Bernie Sanders said it "would not be a bad thing for the American people" if FBI Director James Comey steps down.

Asked by ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview on "This Week" if Comey should leave his post, Sanders responded, "I think he should take a hard look at what he has done and I think it would not be a bad thing for the American people if he did step down."

The Department of Justice's Office of the Inspector General announced Thursday that it will launch a review of the actions taken by the FBI and the Department of Justice as a whole ahead of November's election in connection to the Hillary Clinton email investigation. The Justice Department watchdog will specifically look at whether Comey's press conference and notifications to Congress about the investigation before the election were appropriate under the department's guidelines.

"I think that Comey acted in an outrageous way during the campaign," Sanders said. "No one can say that this was decisive, or this is what elected Trump, but clearly his behavior during the campaign in terms of what he said during the week or two before the election was unacceptable."

Sanders added, "It is interesting that [Comey] is not doing investigations about the possible, possible tie-in between Trump's campaign and the Russians."

The FBI Director in a closed-door intelligence briefing for members of Congress refused to confirm or deny whether his agency is investigating possible contacts or connections between the Trump campaign and Russia, sources told ABC News.