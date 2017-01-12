Department of Justice Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz announced today that his office will launch a review of the actions taken by the FBI and DOJ ahead of November's election.

The inspector general will look at whether FBI Director James Comey's press conference and notifications to Congress days prior to the election concerning the Hillary Clinton email probe were appropriate under DOJ guidelines.

The investigation is in response to "numerous" requests from members of congressional oversight committees, various organizations and the public, according to Horowitz.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.