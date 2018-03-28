Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci said today on "The View" that he believes the White House is using the "best strategy" to manage the scandal surrounding porn star Stormy Daniels scandal.

"I think the president is a Duraflame log and any time you throw him on a fire it blows into the stratosphere," Scaramucci said on "The View" today. "They made a statement and I would let it go from here."

Daniels said she had sex with Trump once in 2006 and was later threatened to keep quiet about the encounter. Trump, through representatives, has denied the allegations of an affair with Daniels. However, Michael Cohen, the president's personal lawyer, admitted to paying her $130,000 less than two weeks before the 2016 election.

Daniels' lawyer has filed a motion in U.S. District Court to depose both Trump and Cohen.

On Tuesday, during a White House press briefing, reporters questioned White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders about why Trump had been silent on Twitter about Daniels' allegations after she appeared on "60 Minutes" to share her story with Anderson Cooper.

Sanders said that the White House had issued multiple statements on Daniels' allegations and had nothing additional to add.

Scaramucci said today on "The View" that if he were still the White House communications director, a role he held for less than two weeks last summer, he likely would've employed a similar strategy.

"I think it's too difficult of a situation," Scaramucci said. "I wouldn't be saying anything."

Ethan Miller/Getty Images, FILE

Scaramucci said another strategy he would entertain would be to issue a joint statement from the president and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, stating that the couple would entirely remove their personal life from the public eye.

He suggested that the president issue a statement, saying, "that we're taking our personal life off of the table here."

That suggestion met pushback from the show's hosts, some of whom argued that there's a discrepancy between how Republican and Democratic officials are treated during scandals.

"I'm actually giving you that point," Scaramucci said. "I think the thing is completely hypocritical. Either it's on the table and it's fair game for everybody, or it's off the table and it's off the table in a bipartisan way."

The show's hosts also touched briefly on the border wall, which President Trump said via Twitter recently that he would attempt to pay for using military funding appropriated in the omnibus spending bill passed last week.

"Some of the conservative pundits, like Anne Coulter, have broken with him over the wall," Scaramucci said today. "But I don't think that the wall, whether it gets built or doesn't get built, affects the base."

Scaramucci did tout some of the president's recent accomplishments, which, he said, include tax reform, deregulation and changes in foreign posturing toward Middle East and North Korea.