Stormy Daniels' attorney wants to depose Trump, Cohen

Mar 28, 2018, 6:44 AM ET
PHOTO: Stormy Daniels in Las Vegas, Jan. 27, 2018.
WATCH Stormy Daniels' lawyer seeks Trump deposition

Stormy Daniels' lawyer has filed a motion in U.S. District Court to depose Donald Trump and Michael Cohen, the president's personal lawyer who admitted to paying the adult-film star $130,000 leading up to the 2016 election.

Michael Avenatti, on behalf of Stephanie Clifford, aka Stormy Daniels, is seeking to depose Trump and Cohen each for "no greater than two hours," according to the court document.

PHOTO: Michael Avenatti, attorney and spokesperson for adult film star Stormy Daniels, listens to a reporters question during an interview at The Associated Press, March 21, 2018, in New York.
Michael Avenatti, attorney and spokesperson for adult film star Stormy Daniels, listens to a reporters' question during an interview at The Associated Press, March 21, 2018, in New York.

Avenatti included as exhibits in the filing a CNN article about how Cohen paid Daniels, an article from HIVE in which Cohen says he never threatened Daniels and a transcript of a White House press briefing by Raj Shah.

Avenatti previously told ABC News that Trump "absolutely knew" about the payment to Daniels.

PHOTO: Stormy Daniels in Las Vegas, Jan. 27, 2018.Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Stormy Daniels in Las Vegas, Jan. 27, 2018.

Daniels, 39, told "60 Minutes" on Sunday that she had sex with Trump once in 2006 and was later threatened to keep quiet about the encounter.

Trump, 71, has denied the affair. Cohen denied threatening her.

