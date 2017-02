Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, called the president's comments on the judiciary "demoralizing" and "disheartening" during a meeting with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., a spokesman for Gorsuch confirmed.

The spokesman did not say which of Trump's comments Gorsuch was referring to.

Trump has spoken out multiple times against a federal judge who blocked his immigration order in Washington state last week.